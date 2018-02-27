Vanishing public servants and Schroedinger’s emails at estimates
Missing public servants and emails in a quantum state of flux dominated the first day of estimates.
Feb 27, 2018
For the once-admired Australian Public Service, estimates hearings now regularly serve up examples of how untransparent and incompetent it has become. So the first day of the current round of additional estimates hearings showed, which begun Monday.
Our public service sold out when it sold it’s arse to Howard to build fire-walls, and continued apace with political appointments to head departments to do the bidding of the government of the day, before “serving the public” – Guthrie.
What the hell is Parkinson doing dropping off looking into Jethro’s “idiosyncrasies” behind the arass, to benefit Vikki Campion with a $six-figure job that followed her from office to office – “because he’s left the front bench”???
Lo, that old chestnut, the Sergeant Schultz response ie: I know nuthink!
Perhaps public service heavies should have their salary garnished for every question they fail to answer (accurately) in Senate Estimates.
Ah, Bernard. Having embraced neo-liberalism, the public service looks forward to its endless “efficiency dividends”, endlessly “doing more with less”, because production of commodities admits of endless improvements in productivity. A public service ideologue is in charge of the brilliant policies of NEM, thinking endlessly how “market signals” might get all those competing providers to keep the lights on, while the price of electricity for consumers, and now even business, rises and rises.
One day, some ideologue will apply an “efficiency dividend” to the ASO, and with lots of “doing more with less” we will get to the Australian Chamber Music Ensemble, and then, finally, the Australian Music Soloist. At that point the awful truth will dawn on the public service, that efficiency dividends cannot endlessly be applied, while all the while promising “more with less.”
Journalists no doubt have some personal awareness of this. And you, Bernard, are noting the beginning of the end of the Australian Public Service, to be expected back in the 80’s when they became neoliberal ideologists and now being realised as they cannot do the job expected of them, giving all sorts of phoney excuses.
There was a reason the permanent civil service was established – to provide frank, fearless advice regardless of the political demands from transient politicians.
Back in the day, Sir Humphrey pointed out to Bernard, who had had an attack of conscience, that “… the average Minister has a career of less than 2 years, the average civil servant 40. Choose wisely.”
I yield to none in my loathing of the Rodent but it was HawKeating who began the rot in the public service.
Pezzullo is a perfect example of someone able to rise without trace or accountablity but R. Crusoe he ain’t.