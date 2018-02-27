The many forces trying to ‘tear up’ our workplace laws
To read the news today, you'd think one organisation was gunning for IR change. The truth is more complicated.
Feb 27, 2018
To read the news today, you'd think one organisation was gunning for IR change. The truth is more complicated.
In a big-news-story shaped hole on its front page today, The Australian has exposed the shocking truth: Bill Shorten told potty-mouthed construction industry workers in Queensland late last year that Labor planned to reform Industrial Relations laws! Or, as Simon Benson puts it:
5 thoughts on “The many forces trying to ‘tear up’ our workplace laws”
“remarkable that a story on the national broadsheet’s front page could contain literally no new information”? Seriously?
First demonise the only agency designed to look after workers rights. Then make industrial action practically illegal. Afterwards cut corporate tax rates.
Lastly, puzzle why wages have stagnated and ponder on the casualisation of the remaining workforce.
None of these things are accidental, people.
Boy! Am I glad that I am retired.
But I have to say that a lot of the problem stems from us peasants ourselves.
In my own field it was very hard to get the members (Union membership was supposed to be compulsory) to take any interest in Union matters. Most of us were too “gentlemanly”to ask one another if we were Union members. It was almost impossible to get Members to act in their own interest at the behest of the Union. Most communication from the Union to members was passed by some crawler to the Co. almost at light speed.
90% of the members begrudged paying their union dues. The young fellows thought that things had always been this good and could only get better.
Now the realities of the system are biting.
WORKCHOICES 2.0!
Are we all just going to lay down and let this happen? For heavens sake: join your appropriate union…NOW!!
I note Murdoch’s minions called the CFMEU “militant”…… but, did they go the whole hog and add the usual “union Bosses’ and ‘thugs’?
I ask cos I didn’t and won’t get down in the muck by visiting their sites.