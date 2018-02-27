The mystery of Malcolm’s midnight missive
Malcolm Turnbull waited two weeks to check if Barnaby Joyce had broken any ministerial standards. Is anyone in his office capable of doing the basics of political management?
Feb 27, 2018
Malcolm Turnbull waited two weeks to check if Barnaby Joyce had broken any ministerial standards. Is anyone in his office capable of doing the basics of political management?
There’s something genuinely odd about Malcolm Turnbull’s request for Martin Parkinson to undertake an investigation of whether Barnaby Joyce breached ministerial standards.
2 thoughts on “The mystery of Malcolm’s midnight missive”
It beats me how these people can continue to refer to each other as ‘The Honourable”. I’ve never come across such a self serving, inept bunch of expensive time wasters. They are often corrupt, certainly unable to tell the truth, many of them are totally unsuited for the jobs that we pay them to do, and have less honour than my 11 month, sex starved puppy.
I find it constantly astonishing and yet strangely amusing that no-one in this government has the slightest idea that the greater unrepresented unwashed actually know what ‘conflict of interest’ is when they smell it!