Feb 27, 2018

‘Journalist assaulted Mehajer with questions’ … Isentia boss quits … Correction of the day …

A Sydney magistrate has criticised journalist Laura Banks who was assaulted by Salim Mehajer.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Magistrate: “journalist assaulted Mehajer with questions”. A Sydney magistrate has criticised a journalist who was assaulted by colourful former Auburn deputy mayor Salim Mehajer while covering a court case involving him. Magistrate Joanne Keogh found Mehajer guilty on Friday of assaulting Seven’s Laura Banks when he closed a car door on her in April last year, but convicted him without further penalty, saying Banks had led a “predatory” “pack” of journalists in questioning Mehajer.

One thought on “‘Journalist assaulted Mehajer with questions’ … Isentia boss quits … Correction of the day …

  1. The Curmudgeon

    A sort of media story. On my daily walks in the leafy electorate of Higgins, my route sometimes takes me past the home of one Andrew Bolt. This morning, there was a large truck outside his place, undertaking what looked like major sewerage works. Could be a long job.

