Feb 27, 2018
Magistrate: “journalist assaulted Mehajer with questions”. A Sydney magistrate has criticised a journalist who was assaulted by colourful former Auburn deputy mayor Salim Mehajer while covering a court case involving him. Magistrate Joanne Keogh found Mehajer guilty on Friday of assaulting Seven’s Laura Banks when he closed a car door on her in April last year, but convicted him without further penalty, saying Banks had led a “predatory” “pack” of journalists in questioning Mehajer.
