Up Yours: telling deviant truths with Caitlin Johnstone
Helen Razer shares a long car ride with an Australian journalist who's not afraid to step on the toes of more than a few in the American media.
Feb 27, 2018
Caitlin Johnstone wears her long hair in a lawless bun. Caitlin Johnstone once made a wage as a tap-dance instructor. Caitlin Johnstone is just the sort who won’t hear of you taking the train home and will drive you twenty clicks, because, well, look. Just get in the car. It’s Friday night and I’m taking the kids to their thing at Southland shopping centre anyway.
Excellent, H, the Caitlin lass is truly worthy. A recent standout, which I read just prior to Mal Formed’s trip to Donnieville, was CJ’s description of Oz as Amerika’s ‘gimp in the basement’. More than just good smithery, that.
A note on your reference to Amy Goodman/Democracy Now. Storms have been brewing for some time, with a cloud burst a day or so back, when they had a very comfy interview with a Syria regime change fan, Wendy Pearlman (she’s found many a regime she fancies seeing changed, over many a year).
A good place to start your ‘research’ is at Max Blumenthal’s twitter (or go to RT, where they quote Max on Twitter) – https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rt.com%2Fnews%2F419853-blumenthal-pearlman-syria-twitter%2F
I was reminded of the Goodman/DemocracyNow storm not just by your mention, but because Blumenthal is one of those who gave Bauer, the ‘senior US reporter’ who called for Caitlin to be thrown off the web, a damn solid thrashing for being a tosser.
He’s a good un’, Blumenthal. If you haven’t read “Goliath: Life and Loathing in Greater Israel”, I thoroughly recommend doing so. A epic work of contemporary investigative and dissident journalism, by a damn fine journo – and fan of Caitlin’s
I know Blumenthal. Yes, he’s great.
As for Democracy Now. Sure, their broadcasts don’t always please me. Thank goodness for them, nonetheless.
More like thank George Soros and the Ford Foundation for them, H.
http://www.discoverthenetworks.org/printgroupProfile.asp?grpid=6891
I came to realise years ago the funding tells most of the story.
Well Helen she sounds so interesting that I tried to sign up to a site she writes for. Sadly, I can only join via Google or Facebook. I don’t do Facebook and Google won’t let me sign up and give the site money unless I agree to them sending me ads and using my internet activity for their own evil purposes. It was AGREE or CANCEL. I cancelled.
You can just check in regularly here, R https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone
I’m not a fan of signing up, either.
Ditto for the link, Helen.
I regularly hit a brick wall with Google or Facebook insisting on joining their insidious cults. Never, not ever.
Oops. I guess I am signed in without my knowledge!
Thank you very much for the link, Helen Razer, I do not know how I ever missed this woman, on the net, I have become a Patreon, and its easy to donate other small amounts to these wonderful minds, occasionally, as the pocket allows.
Likewise – I can’t believe that my voracious reading has not yet brought me to Caitlin’s work. I will also be contributing as and when funds allow. Thanks for the introduction, Helen!
M and D. Hey. I came late to Caitlin, too. A mate demanded to know what I thought of her work just about a month ago, and I had no opinion. Which, as you might imagine, is a terrible state for a person like me.
Anyhow. We’ve fixed it.
ditto. found her on Twitter just recently. very impressed.
I do the odd bit of Patreon too, D. I wish it were a cost-free thing for creators with no financial benefit to the company, all monies straight to the journalist or economist or whoever. Still. It’s what we’ve got and I am happy to be able to fund people I admire or wish to incite directly.
Thanks for this introduction to a worthwhile writer.
I also tried to follow the links to see how I could fund her but kept ending up at an amerikan site which was not very reassuring. (Apart from that loathsome FarceBuch requirement)
If possible to fund her directly I’d like to know how.
I’m glad you two finally got together. I’ve been reading Caitlin on Medium for a while, and while not always gratified or convinced (she has a tendency to go “I already explained that” and do big pronouncements using sharp language) over time she has made an impression. The feeling that you would find a sisterly soul there was strong.
I must admit, we seem to be from the same foundry!
I just read a few of her articles. That small sample made me feel like she is trying to sell her stories to the conspiracy theorists on the Right. CNN does a bad interview with a Syrian girl, therefore we should be suspicious of a CNN interview with a student from Parklands? Isn’t that just going to fuel the loony “false flag” theories, which she claims to have no time for? Sure, most mass-market media outlets put out shoddy and sensationalist “reporting” to reinforce their target audience’s biases, but claiming fabrication of teenage witnesses to a mass shooting – isn’t that tin-foil hat territory?
Thank you, Helen. I hadn’t read Caitlin’s work before, but I followed your links and I will certainly be reading her from now on.
I just read this one and watched the video with Naomi Wolf answering a question about fake news:
https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone/russia-conspiracy-theorists-have-failed-to-meet-their-burden-of-proof-17022aac7b20
So it’s perfectly legal for the US government to propagandise its own people now and has been for two years? That is truly terrifying. And how long before our government imports it, if it hasn’t already?
Thanks again.