Sections Menu

Federal

Feb 27, 2018

An instructive history on the ‘evils’ of foreign donations

Malcolm Turnbull says everyone agrees that foreign donations are bad. He seems to have changed his tune just a little bit.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Share

Malcolm Turnbull, 26 February 2018:

Related

Popular in Federal

You may also like

Topics

4 comments

Leave a comment

4 thoughts on “An instructive history on the ‘evils’ of foreign donations

  1. The Curmudgeon

    That’s why it would be virtually impossible for Bill Shorten to be vulnerable in an election campaign if consistency of position is an issue. Shorten’s number of about faces is just not in the same league as Turnbull’s.

  2. klewso

    And what about the ‘donation’ of positive, favourable, mitigating and studied ignorance of the negative, PR in the (Murdoch) foreign-owned politicised advertorial press – that donations would have to be used for to buy PR advertising space?
    I would have thought Tuppence would have been as concerned about that, but, apparently, not.

  3. leon knight

    There is no real limit to Turnbull’s dishonesty or lack of respect for our intelligence. A shamelss turd in nice clothes.

    1. Zeke

      You’re wrong Leon. Turnbull is a shameless turd in expensive clothes. Expensive doesn’t equal nice.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close