An instructive history on the ‘evils’ of foreign donations
Malcolm Turnbull says everyone agrees that foreign donations are bad. He seems to have changed his tune just a little bit.
Feb 27, 2018
Malcolm Turnbull says everyone agrees that foreign donations are bad. He seems to have changed his tune just a little bit.
Malcolm Turnbull, 26 February 2018:
4 thoughts on “An instructive history on the ‘evils’ of foreign donations”
That’s why it would be virtually impossible for Bill Shorten to be vulnerable in an election campaign if consistency of position is an issue. Shorten’s number of about faces is just not in the same league as Turnbull’s.
And what about the ‘donation’ of positive, favourable, mitigating and studied ignorance of the negative, PR in the (Murdoch) foreign-owned politicised advertorial press – that donations would have to be used for to buy PR advertising space?
I would have thought Tuppence would have been as concerned about that, but, apparently, not.
There is no real limit to Turnbull’s dishonesty or lack of respect for our intelligence. A shamelss turd in nice clothes.
You’re wrong Leon. Turnbull is a shameless turd in expensive clothes. Expensive doesn’t equal nice.