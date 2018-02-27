Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Sections Menu

Feb 27, 2018

Channel Nine walked home past a weakened Seven.

Married At First Sight (1.81 million nationally) outdid My Kitchen Rules on Seven (with 1.51 million) giving Nine the night. Seven’s new hospital doctor drama, Resident, is no Good Doctor and the viewers agreed — 874,000 national viewers is just enough, but if they desert next week, it’s a flop. I’m A Celebrity on Ten averaged 803,000. It’s a bit of an afterthought so far as viewers are concerned.

