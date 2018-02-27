Ardern thirst: flirtatious interview with NZ leader is 60 Minutes’ nadir
It seems, with this interview, that 60 Minutes has ruined its once-proud reputation for asking the hard questions.
Amid the furore surrounding 60 Minutes‘ cringe-worthy interview with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, reporter Charles Wooley has confirmed the once-proud current affairs program no longer has any interest in asking the hard questions.
What is this about a “once-proud reputation” for 60 Minutes? For as long as I can remember, it has been trash. They’ve always gone for sensationalism, soft questioning, celebrity puff-pieces and considered the reporter more important than the story. The only targets they’ve ever gone after were basically the equivalent of shooting fish in a barrel.
Yep. Stopped being a serious investigative program a lonnnggg time ago.
In their early years, they were great. Now just tabloid TV.
Complemented with oodles of sleaze.
Asking a Prime Minister what date she conceived is beyond low, its viciously rude and designed to humiliate and degrade, its the equivalent of the sort of questions and comments about Gillard, what is it about Australian male tabloid journalists, why are they so boorish and misogynistic toward female leaders, it makes me sick. I wish I’d been born in Europe, this has become a disgusting pariah state.
Yep. They learned their place in the cosmos very early in the piece. They were initially sponsored by BHP, until they ran a segment critical of BHP. The BHP sponsorship had been terminated by the end of the week.
Saugoof you said it all.
Was it any worse than any number of female interviewers flirting with “famous” male crushes, that they’ve gotten the chance to be in the presence of, by virtue of their job?
60 minutes was watchable for maybe about three years. Then the inevitable slide started.
Not sure if it was the producers or the audiences who started the dumbing down process to the point where it is now pap.
Is 60 Minutes still screening?
Is Charles Woolley still alive?
Well Charles, those Australians who are interested in policy don’t watch TV or read dead tree newspapers because they are both content lite zones
1) Apparently, unfortunately,
2) Possibly has a body temperature but demonstrably brain dead.
It was never good, just occasion not too appalling or complete garbage but, to repeat Harry, a lonnggggg time gone bye-byes.
Once a bastion of real journalism. Now a TV Tabloid. Maybe show a topless woman three minutes in. It could boost your ratings.
As you rightly said, Charles couldn’t even throw in a question about the hugely increased level of Kiwi deportations in recent years, and the appalling 2014 changes to immigration laws that retrospectively made these possible in many cases. It’s probably the most frequent comment I receive when I’m over there on business.
That Negus interview with MT was quite something – thanks for the link.
Negus could get under their skin, but nobody did it like the “impertinent” Carlton.
What the hell was ‘infamous’ about Negus’ bearding Thatcher?
It was what any decent journalist would do.
Which is why we no longer see such expertise in the mindless pap and mendacious muck served up by the commercials and now, alas, The mudorc’s ABC.
It is extremely hard to stomach the ABC starting to follow the commercial media down the gurgler, but the humble aussie viwer must take some of the blame for accepting this brainless pap.
Or perhaps the conspiracy theorists might have something, maybe there is a grand plan to numb the the brains of the populace so the moguls can milk us blind of our hard-earned.