The Public Service Commission’s amazing multiplying emails
Quizzed on Public Service Commissioner John Lloyd's contact with a libertarian think tank, bureaucrats discovered a new state of existence for emails.
Feb 26, 2018
Estimates has revealed a new discovery in physics by the Australian Public Service Commission. Last October, APSC head John Lloyd — the right-wing industrial relations hardliner who used to head the Australian Building and Construction Commission (ABCC) — was busted emailing his former colleagues at the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA). His emails showed him providing research assistance for the IPA (which notionally objects to help from governments) and whining about Labor’s Penny Wong. At the time, Labor asked the APSC to provide a log of Lloyd’s contacts with the IPA. But the APSC refused to do so, claiming “to provide the information requested would require an unreasonable diversion of APSC resources”.