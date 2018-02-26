Sections Menu

Federal

Feb 26, 2018

The Public Service Commission’s amazing multiplying emails

Quizzed on Public Service Commissioner John Lloyd's contact with a libertarian think tank, bureaucrats discovered a new state of existence for emails.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Share

Estimates has revealed a new discovery in physics by the Australian Public Service Commission. Last October, APSC head John Lloyd — the right-wing industrial relations hardliner who used to head the Australian Building and Construction Commission (ABCC) — was busted emailing his former colleagues at the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA). His emails showed him providing research assistance for the IPA (which notionally objects to help from governments) and whining about Labor’s Penny Wong. At the time, Labor asked the APSC to provide a log of Lloyd’s contacts with the IPA. But the APSC refused to do so, claiming “to provide the information requested would require an unreasonable diversion of APSC resources”.

Related

Popular in Federal

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close