Feb 26, 2018

A quick primer on Michael McCormack, the man you’ve never heard of who just became Deputy PM

He's most famous for overseeing the botched #censusfail and a postal survey he didn't believe in, and now he's your deputy prime minister.

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

After bids failed from the similarly renowned David Littleproud and David Gillespie, the field to leadership of the Nationals fell to Minister for Veterans Affairs Michael McCormack (technically he beat out a last minute run by George Christensen, but … come on …). A recurring gag is that, out of a line-up of one, McCormack is still impossible to pick out.

6 thoughts on "A quick primer on Michael McCormack, the man you've never heard of who just became Deputy PM

  1. hector christopher

    Why in all this has no-one mentioned Bridget McKenzie’s stellar performance in her interview with Fran Kelly on The Insiders. Lucid, warm, articulate and attractive, all the things her male colleagues are not. And why not have a leader in the Senate? Right now that’s where the action is, and a good chance for her to up the profile… Chris Hector, Richmond, Vic

    1. York City

      Probably because no one watches Insiders anymore.

      1. Peter Wileman

        I did, and I agree with Hector.

  2. AR

    McCormack seems to be a serial loser but McKenzie couldn’t become leader of gNats when there are so many swinging dick(head)s to prefer – the big question is, are her pumpkin scones up to scratch?

  3. Peter Wileman

    By geez, we’ve got another Australian politician to be proud of; Anti gay, openly rorting the system, and totally inept. How come with such shining talents, this prodigy isn’t prime minister?

  4. Norm

    No, no, no. He did not grow up in Wagga Wagga, regional New South Wales. He grew up in Wagga Wagga, rural New South Wales. FFS!

