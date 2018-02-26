Media giants unite to quash Rebel … Top End talent bumped … karmic typos …
Australia's biggest rival media companies have joined forces against Rebel Wilson's massive payout. Plus other media tidbits of the day.
Rivals unite against Rebel defo payout. Australia’s biggest rival media companies have joined together to fight the record defamation payout won by actor Rebel Wilson against magazine publisher Bauer Media last year. The Australian reports today that Nine, Seven, Fairfax, News Corp, Macquarie Media and the ABC will file an application today to be heard in Bauer’s appeal against the amount of damages. An affidavit from Macpherson Kelley principal lawyer Justin Quill will be filed, which the Oz says will note a trend of plaintiffs using the Wilson decision, which exceeded the statutory defamation payout cap, as a bargaining chip while negotiating settlements.
Missing from the ABC and Fairfax at the time of this writing (unless it’s very well hidden) is any mention of the death of Ainsley Gotto. Is it possible that no-one in what’s left of these organisations has ever heard of her? Sad to relate, Murdoch press all over it.
Thanks Curmudgeon, probably can’t recall the Prime Minister she was associated with either.
On ABC Weather last night.
Not only did Juanita make the sun shine in Sydney she made it rain in Coffs Harbour.
And in other amnesiac Millennial news, the frequent mention of Juni Morosi during Barnyard’s troubles had many of my friends under 50 asking “…Who?”.
And what do I find in my local op-shop today but two of her books!
channel seven is like a rudderless ship not knowing which course to set, a new captain and crew is needed desperately before the ship sinks.