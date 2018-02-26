Is Van Badham running for office?
Could the self-styled anarcho-syndicalist-libertarian-communist take Brunswick against the Greens?
Feb 26, 2018
Will Brunswick get in the van? Crikey hears that with Brunswick MLA Jane Garrett about to announce her candidacy for Lord Mayor of Melbourne, there’s a move to persuade playwright, Guardian columnist and activist Van Badham to stand for the seat. The move would come from inside the Industrial Left (IL) faction, grouped around the CFMEU (Vic) and RTBU (Vic). Badham’s been a vocal supporter of the CFMEU’s industrial deaths campaign, and is frequently retweeted by CFMEU head John Setka — including footage of a Badham karaoke number at a fundraiser, which, well … dare to struggle.
I seek your forgiveness in advance, but this piece is yet more evidence of how Melbourne-Left-centric Crikey has become. Seriously, who in the rest of Australia gives a shit about who is running in Brunswick?
Don’t get me wrong. I do like Brunswick. Bonfire Restaurant has the best nihari and you can sometimes pick up cheap books at Savers. The public pool is fantastic, as is the library across the road. But I can’t imagine a Sydney news website going on about which minor party is running for a seat in Macdonaldtown or Glebe.
I suspect the relevance for a wider audience may hinge on the likely impact of these machinations on factional support for that bloke Bill in Canberra.
Didn’t a relatively recent article of yours address the Conservatives and Greens campaigns in a north sydney by-election?
You mean the Bennelong federal one involving the former Premier of NSW (now a Senator) and the sitting member who lost his seat thanks to a constitutional challenge in a seat former PM John Howard lost in 1996?
Actually, if all this has an impact on Batman, it may be important. In which case I withdraw my initial objection.
It looks like extreme looniness. Or else it was all part of a nudge-nudge-wink-wink deal. For this alone (and there’s plenty more) she deserves to be slaughtered by the Greens (her spurned lover). It also confirms how and why the so-called Centre-Left is losing everywhere all over the world. If they do these sort of contortions …
This surprised me too – I’ve seen her as a shrill, self-righteous ultra-leftist. Connecting with Mr & Mrs Middle of the Road might be her weak point.
I don’t know how likely this is, but I do know what a terrible idea it would be.
Apart from her being a vapid, astonishingly ill informed attention seeker with latte in her veins, her paeans to Danby & Feeney should be terminal for her ascendancy.
If not, it shows what Labor has become with gumBoil Shlernt fighting for dominance in the op-shop against that swarm of homeless moths.