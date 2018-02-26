Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings
The party is over at Seven.
Feb 26, 2018
The party is over at Seven.
After winning for two straight weeks, Seven went backwards last night as the Winter Games faded, My Kitchen Rules was rested and Australian Spartan started. Spartan averaged 1.21 million nationally, which is just OK for such an expensive program. Nine won with Married at First Sight — 900,000 ahead with its highest ever audience of 2.14 million viewers across the country. These are now dangerous waters for Seven and its under pressure management.