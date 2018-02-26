In defence of disagreement: how outrage bait is undermining public discourse
This toxic climate that insists on misreading the words of others and then punishing them for the misreading, undermines any prospect of intelligent and robust debate.
Feb 26, 2018
What do Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Harvard psychology professor Steven Pinker, and Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi have in common? All three were recently the subject of intense but misplaced criticism over something they said.
This is really thoughtful. Can we please hear more from Ruby??
You’re very kind, Irfan. My own broad-brush stereotyping of Ruby’s articles is less generous and is that ultimately they’re just all about Ruby, so the Pinker-Trudeau-Nooyi opening gambit here challenged me somewhat. But it turned out that it was only a prelude to the outrage of Ruby’s own treatment at the hands of the haters (just a “for example”, of course) so I was very relieved that, as a good Bayesian, my priors were once more confirmed. I haven’t the time to find the bon mot in ‘one red ruby and you’ve read ’em all’, but I’m sure it’s out there. Sorry, Irfan: I can’t vote with you on this one.
My ex always said I spend too much time writing about myself. And she is a much better writer than me.
I agree Irfan. A very thoughtful & considered piece of writing
It may be that it is editorial policy that insists on misreading the message.
On Lateline (2015/11/30) Professor David Karoly was seen to promise that any reduction in the rate of emissions would result in a proportionate reduction in global average temperature. What he certainly meant was that a hypothetical (and unachievable) reduction in greenhouse concentrations would theoretically result in a reduction in temperature. A contrivance of interviewing and editing, this message is a direct contradiction of what the gentle professor teaches. Only a net-zero emission rate can stabilise the worsening average temperature, and nothing humans can do can reduce it.
You are so right!
This is something that has irked me for a long time.
I believe that while a lot of it is “fake/provocative” outrage, I also believe that many people can’t speak or understand English any more. Anything subtle or longer than five letters goes above their heads.
That’s why we get three word slogans or Don Chump’s babytalk, for the masses.
A fundamental principle of logic, taught to beginning students of philosophy, is called The Principle of Charity. It holds that when an argument is open to alternative interpretations, the philosopher, more interested in truth than winning the argument, will adopt the interpretation most favourable to the argument in question before evaluating it. Apparently wilful misinterpretation of people’s positions based on tendentious interpretation of terms whose meaning is to some degree context-dependent reveals a reader more interested in cultivating outrage than pursuing truth (The attack on Mary Beard for using the word “uncivilised” to describe a society destroyed by war is the latest example I’ve noticed.)
“I would have thought a decade of writing about issues such as feminism and male privilege would have inoculated me from such accusations…”
The revolution devours its own children.
As noted by many above, even were there goodwill at play, the inability of an increasing proportion of the more vociferous to recognise complexity, let alone understand it does not bode well for the common weal.
As an old saw put it, “a little knowledge is a dangerous thing” and the tragedy is how little it takes to puff up those with the least.
The truism abut empty vessels making the most noise would also seem to apply.
Despite being something of a news-junkie, this is the first I heard of all three of those outrage storms. I’m not sure if this is a good thing or a bad thing.
But I was recently working in the US for a couple of weeks. What struck me there is that despite being bombarded by news on TV and radio, there is very little actual news reporting. I would say a good 90-95% of their content is people commenting on the news. Something that thankfully we haven’t quite succumbed to on the same level here yet. But it’s easy to see where this outrage economy comes from when comments on the news are so much more prominent than actual news itself.