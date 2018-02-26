The technology that could restore public trust in journalism
A series of new platforms are using the technology that made bitcoin to change the way readers engage with, create, and trust media content.
Feb 26, 2018
Distrust of media is widespread and pervasive. It’s killing journalism. Something’s got to give.
7 thoughts on “The technology that could restore public trust in journalism”
journalism is like the snake that ate itself, by only propagating the 25% extreme right wing ideology they`ve destroyed more than half their base, imagine a shop that will only serve Catholics or only people with blue eyes, how long would they stay open for business, the media should only distribute the news, not just print the owners opinions views or wishes, and must always defend the public interest fearlessly, the servile and submissive attitude of most journalist is killing their industry so really they have no one to blame but themselves, and the share holders of companies like news corp should also understand that the value of their companies are also diminished by this action of only representing the extreme right and should also take more control of who is running their company and who sits on the board.
Yep, ABC is a good example… Benign stories & safe / populist “progressive” causes only.
Fast losing public relevance when stiflingly journalism of quality
The pic misled me into thinking that the trust restoring technology was a pen & paper.
Alas, it was just more screen based brain solvent.
As noted above, journalists as a species sold their ‘souls’ for a mess of potage and now whine about having to survive in the world they extolled whilst feasting at the High Table.
In case this seems a new situation, it was back in the 80s that the number of journos. working as flaks for government & BigBiz exceeded those doing that quaint, olde worlde thing of investigative exposure of the comfortable for the glare of those afflicted.
Yeah every time this sort of thing comes up I just think ‘welcome to capitalism, mates’.
Technology will decide the truth for us, once and for all, no questions asked? Oh goody. I won’t have to think for myself now. Now that’s a new level of stupid.
Oh good, another superfluous use for blockchains: paying for the news
Those clamouring for AI have not addressed the problem of natural stupidity – imagine the horrors awaiting when we finally achieve Artificial Stupidity, inevitable at least until tech. start designing itself and realising that we soft machines are in the way.