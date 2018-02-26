Dutton’s department leaves vital medical positions vacant
The resignation of Dr John Brayley, the Surgeon General and CMO of the Australian Border Force, has closed a vital channel of advocacy for refugees. Four months later, the position is still empty.
Even Auschwitz had a hospital else we’d have never heard of Primo Levi.
I hope that Dutton and his masters will be condemned forever for this shameful situation. I’m sure that Australia will be.
And what else was expected of Reichsfuhrer Dutton? The only bright note is that Dr Brayley is still apparently contactable, and has not been disappeared.