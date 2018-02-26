Sections Menu

Feb 26, 2018

Dutton’s department leaves vital medical positions vacant

The resignation of Dr John Brayley, the Surgeon General and CMO of the Australian Border Force, has closed a vital channel of advocacy for refugees. Four months later, the position is still empty.

Max Chalmers

Freelance journalist

A man sleeping at the former Manus Island detention centre. Supplied: Asylum Seeker Resource Centre

The mysterious departure of the Department of Home Affairs’ top doctor has sealed a rare opening used by external doctors and advocates to lobby for the interests of sick refugees and asylum seekers.

3 comments



3 thoughts on "Dutton's department leaves vital medical positions vacant

  1. AR

    Even Auschwitz had a hospital else we’d have never heard of Primo Levi.

  2. Peter Wileman

    I hope that Dutton and his masters will be condemned forever for this shameful situation. I’m sure that Australia will be.

  3. Norm

    And what else was expected of Reichsfuhrer Dutton? The only bright note is that Dr Brayley is still apparently contactable, and has not been disappeared.

