Victoria

Feb 23, 2018

Night of the long butter knives for Victorian Labor

Somyurek v Eren in the Victorian Parliament bar.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

It was the night of the long butter knives! Or was it? On Wednesday in the bar of the Victorian Parliament, a shouting match between upper house MLC Adem Somyurek and Lara MLA John Eren spilt into the appropriately named “Stranger” restaurant. Both were screaming at each other in Turkish.

4 comments

4 thoughts on “Night of the long butter knives for Victorian Labor

  1. York City

    Seems to be a hell of lot of incestuous buttery rat-fucking going down there.

    1. Evil Garry

      Last Tango in the Paris end maybe?

  2. AR

    … soughing wind in the cabbage patch,

  3. CML

    Guy Rundle…just get over yourself. You think Labor is the only party to have ‘factional’ disagreements?
    Your lovely Greens were at each other’s throats just recently in NSW…didn’t see you write much about that???!!!
    Just more crap!!!

