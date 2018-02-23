Night of the long butter knives for Victorian Labor
Somyurek v Eren in the Victorian Parliament bar.
Feb 23, 2018
It was the night of the long butter knives! Or was it? On Wednesday in the bar of the Victorian Parliament, a shouting match between upper house MLC Adem Somyurek and Lara MLA John Eren spilt into the appropriately named “Stranger” restaurant. Both were screaming at each other in Turkish.
Seems to be a hell of lot of incestuous buttery rat-fucking going down there.
Last Tango in the Paris end maybe?
… soughing wind in the cabbage patch,
Guy Rundle…just get over yourself. You think Labor is the only party to have ‘factional’ disagreements?
Your lovely Greens were at each other’s throats just recently in NSW…didn’t see you write much about that???!!!
Just more crap!!!