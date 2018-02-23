Poll Bludger: according to the numbers, the Nats don’t need Joyce
One thing Barnaby's defenders have used to argue their case is that the Deputy PM is really very good at "retail politics", that he reinvigorated the Nationals Party. But is that actually true?
4 thoughts on “Poll Bludger: according to the numbers, the Nats don’t need Joyce”
The seat of Murray was held by John McEwan for decades. His successor was also National. On his retirement, the Liberals put up a better candidate, and won the open seat. Thus the Nationals would not have fielded a candidate for some years. When the seat became vacant the Nationals had a superior candidate in Damien Drum, and the seat reverted to them. Drum was an upper house member of the Victorian parliament before transferring to Canberra. He was also a well-known sportsman, playing for Geelong and coaching at AFL level.
I have always wondered about the term ‘best retail politician’. Retail? – does this mean he’s for sale? Surely not. It must mean he can sell the goods. But the looseness of the term makes me wonder if someone’s having a lend of us.
Given the changing demographic of New England, Tamworth, the uni in Armidale, a substantial and increasing influx of tree changers – cashed up from fleeing those ‘orrid ‘arbour views – and not thrilled by the prospect of another gNat, this electorate is as good a test bed as any for a truly environmentally aware representative.
Soon.