Sections Menu

The World

Feb 23, 2018

Philippines drug war kills countless poor people, while the rich escape unscathed

Duterte’s war on drugs has become, like in every other nation where a drugs war is waged, an onslaught against the poor.

Antony Loewenstein

Journalist and author

Share

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte has maintained a firm grip on the Philippines since being elected in July 2016. Although public support is slipping, due partly to the brutality unleashed by his “war on drugs”, which has seen up to 20,000 people killed in 18 months, the general population still backs the leader. But the violence has done little to change the support of America and Australia for Duterte’s conflict against ISIS in the Philippines.

Related

Popular in The World

You may also like

Topics

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Philippines drug war kills countless poor people, while the rich escape unscathed

  1. LW

    Duterte is sick and needs to be taken out

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close