Philippines drug war kills countless poor people, while the rich escape unscathed
Duterte’s war on drugs has become, like in every other nation where a drugs war is waged, an onslaught against the poor.
Feb 23, 2018
President Rodrigo Duterte has maintained a firm grip on the Philippines since being elected in July 2016. Although public support is slipping, due partly to the brutality unleashed by his “war on drugs”, which has seen up to 20,000 people killed in 18 months, the general population still backs the leader. But the violence has done little to change the support of America and Australia for Duterte’s conflict against ISIS in the Philippines.
One thought on “Philippines drug war kills countless poor people, while the rich escape unscathed”
Duterte is sick and needs to be taken out