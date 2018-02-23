NT government release terribly timed press release on Tennant Creek
There are certainly some details missing in this offering from the Minister for Tourism and Culture.
Feb 23, 2018
There are certainly some details missing in this offering from the Minister for Tourism and Culture.
The horrific alleged rape of a two-year-old girl in Tennant Creek is getting much focus in the Northern Territory media and beyond — the town is being described as “beset by violence” and “out of control“, with wider reports growing about an alleged child welfare crisis in the NT. But inexplicably, Tourism Minister Lauren Moss has chosen today to announce a tourism investment in the town of $5.5 million to “upgrade facilities, signage and improve the visitor experience in Tennant Creek”.
No mention in the release of what the police say is a substantial increase in crime, the 33% increase in domestic violence-related assaults in the past year, or the 22% increase in alcohol-related assaults (per crime statistics, cited in the NT News).
2 thoughts on “NT government release terribly timed press release on Tennant Creek”
Modern indigenous culture at its federal funded best.
Unfair. you know full well that the Acting Chief Minister and Police Commissioner were in town this week to attend a community meeting and to try to deal with an horrific occurrence.
That does not mean that good news stories should be ignored, just because this is a small town. You would not have made the same comment about activities in Sydney or Melbourne.