NT government release terribly timed press release on Tennant Creek

The horrific alleged rape of a two-year-old girl in Tennant Creek is getting much focus in the Northern Territory media and beyond — the town is being described as “beset by violence” and “out of control“, with wider reports growing about an alleged child welfare crisis in the NT. But inexplicably, Tourism Minister Lauren Moss has chosen today to announce a tourism investment in the town of $5.5 million to “upgrade facilities, signage and improve the visitor experience in Tennant Creek”.

No mention in the release of what the police say is a substantial increase in crime, the 33% increase in domestic violence-related assaults in the past year, or the 22% increase in alcohol-related assaults (per crime statistics, cited in the NT News).