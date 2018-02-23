Joyce quits — and doubles the backbench trouble for Turnbull
Bye bye, Barnaby. After weeks of being told his position is untenable, Barnaby Joyce has finally decided to go.
Feb 23, 2018
After weeks of colossal misjudgement over how to handle revelations of an affair with a staff member, and subsequent questions about her employment within the government, Barnaby Joyce has finally bowed to reality and resigned the deputy prime ministership and leadership of the Nationals. His departure, which will be formalised on Monday and which was announced this afternoon at a media conference in Armidale, will bring to an end the crisis that has gripped the federal Coalition since Malcolm Turnbull made clear his lack of confidence in Joyce more than a week ago.
9 thoughts on “Joyce quits — and doubles the backbench trouble for Turnbull”
Several interesting parts of the mechanism…
Turnbull is in Washington DC. He was asked whether he supported Joyce as Deputy. He would say no more than it is a matter for the Nats. That is true, but Turnbull has been burned repeatedly by Joyce and it was very clear the complete answer was “no”.
A woman in WA has made allegations of sexual harassment against Rubble.
She made the allegation to the National Party. Her lawyer has said she sought to have the matter resolved without publicity. Yeah, so why has she engaged both a lawyer and a media consultant?? Those questions may have good answers…
The National Party has leaked/allowed to be leaked the fact of the allegations. This seems contrary to the interests of its Leader. This unusual way of deciding leadership may have a good explanation…
Barnaby has involved Police, alleging defamation by the leaker of the allegation.
To be defamatory, a publication must be untrue. Barnaby has denied the allegation. Presumably he has good ideas who published the story and who alleged sexual harassment.
National Party candidates for Leadership have announced their campaigns. It appears that they had plenty of time to prepare their announcements, perhaps because they had a hand in the publication of the allegations? A party meeting will hold a vote on Monday.
Anybody want a career in politics? Dual citizens may apply (Turnbull has a form…).
Not sorry to see him go. A clown’s clown, a populist who honed his skills watching Bjelke Petersen, Boris Johnson, and master clown, Donald Trump.
He won’t be missed.
A roundly challenged idiot, who will continue to suck off the high hog of taxpayers for decades. Piss off you hypocrytical piece off rubbish.
Let’s not get carried away – Barnaby is still the member for Gina Rinehart.
But maybe as he is no longer leader he will not have as much influence as before. Maybe he is of less use to her now. Surely Gina doesn’t want a Labor government that BJ as a sniping back bencher a la Abbott, could help see achieved.
Barnaby’s defence was “they love me in Armidale”. And he points to his re-election with an increased margin in early Dec. His party says he need not resign his seat, for the same reason.
His campaign had stressed he was the victim of a complex Constitution. No, he failed his due diligence, despite full warning in the candidates’ handbook. (He is sloppy.)
Barnaby’s defence lists all the goodies he has delivered to New England. First, he is saying pork barrelling is a legitimate way to allocate resources. Second, he illuminates what will happen to New England’s funding now it is not the Deputy PM’s electorate (the pendulum will swing to the other extreme).
This is the work of a great “retail politician”? Bring on the Autumn Sale !
Cate McGregor: “It is the first time a politician has resigned to spend less time with their family”.
If you don’t count Bill Clinton.
Does the new Nats leader inherit the hat?