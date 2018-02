<section><h2>Crikey Quiz: Fran Drescher or Karl Marx?</h2><p>Fran Drescher is best known for her outlandish character, Fran Fine, on the ’90s sitcom <em>The Nanny</em>, but in recent years she’s gained attention for her calls for an economic revolution led by the proletariat (not a joke). </p><p><br /></p><p>Drescher is outspoken on a number of political issues and frequently supports environmental activism and movements for women’s rights. But can you tell her economic philosophies apart from Karl Marx? It may be harder than it sounds.</p></section><section><h2>”Without an exploited working class, capitalism can’t exist.”</h2></section><section><h3>”The rich will do anything for the poor but get off their backs.”</h3></section><section><h3>”Workers of the world unite, you have nothing to lose but your chains.”</h3></section><section><h3>”Without an exploited working class, capitalism can’t exist.”</h3></section><section><h3>”Stop the consumption and demand ethical practices over greed.”</h3></section><section><h3>”Private property has made us so stupid and one-sided that an object is only ours when we have it.”</h3></section><section><h3>”The heart of the problem, all problems with the world at its core is power and greed fueled by capitalism.”</h3></section><section><h3>”Society as a whole is more and more splitting up into two great hostile camps…”</h3></section><section><h3>”A silent, unavoidable revolution is taking place in society, a revolution that cares little about the human lives it destroys…”</h3></section><section><h3>”We are all pawns of the ruling class.”</h3></section><section><h2></h2></section><section></section>

