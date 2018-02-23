Barnaby, Tony and Trump: the toxic trio upstaging Turnbull
Travelling to Washington won't free the Prime Minister from politically damaging personalities like Barnaby Joyce and Tony Abbott — Donald Trump will be just as damaging.
Feb 23, 2018
Here’s how Malcolm Turnbull and his brains trust thought the last three weeks would go, roughly: two parliamentary weeks to solidify what the press gallery had decided was the government’s good start to the year, laud the government’s success in presiding over strong job creation and shift the focus to Bill Shorten, whose home state is plagued by factional thuggery and in-fighting.
18 thoughts on “Barnaby, Tony and Trump: the toxic trio upstaging Turnbull”
One down, only two to go.
Careful what you wish for, MJM. Do we know that Barnacle is ‘down’ or will he slink off to join the Abbott in the bench at the back of the church? Remember, Barnacle was relatively constrained as a minister, then leader …
… I did say ‘relatively’!
Is it solely Talcum’s own execrable political judgement that suggested this trip was a good idea?
Why, in the long term planning that must have been required – before the Barnyard shitstorm even hove into view – did no-one wonder, “Why?”,
If not, then what other nefarious purpose is served by this pilgrimage to the Sauce – getting riding orders from someone else?
As the Rodent was getting his when visiting the mudorc on the week of 911.
Turnbull can’t even enjoy the spectacle of being on the world’s stage.
Every Aussie eyeball is obsessively fixated on the LNP kabuki theater currently playing out in Canberra.
Malcontent is far too busy trying to dump all our superannuation money into trying to get Twittler re-elected, & somehow trying to convince Australians that multinational Corporations are hard done by, to actually bother running the nation.
‘There’s no evidence that appearing on the international stage has ever helped an Australian Prime Minister.’
True, appearances don’t help them in the short term but are, nevertheless, extremely useful in the medium-long term. Pilgrimages by Australian PMs to the USA to meet the incumbent president secure, for posterity, that beaming photo in the Oval Office guest chair, something to flash around to family & the grandkids, a reminder down the track of the glory days when they believed they were at the top of their game. International trips are essential for personal archives – photos with the world’s high profile politicians ready for inclusion in their autobiography book deal post public office.
“Cormann (who with two days and counting is so far our best immigrant Prime Minister)”
Surely you only mean since 2013?
… ahhh, sweet memories.
Our very own Reine Ranga, who in a minority government passed more, and better, legislation than mot PMs.
We’ll be blessed indeed to see her like again.
… “most PMs.”
Absolutely!
I dearly miss Gillard, I watch the misogyny speech occasionally to cheer myself up, she wasn’t perfect but she was my PM, I havent felt like we’ve had one since 2013
Personally, I feel the last really worthwhile prime minister we had was Keating in ’96. That was a long time ago, sigh.
We went to war in Iraq so that Howard could have his photo taken with the then most powerful man in the world – who couldn’t even remember what his name was. I understand that Howard has a really significant collection of his career high spots – like his boy scout hat and toggle.
Well. That escalated quickly didn’t it?
Ahhh the Lemming Tax Cuts ….. “Which services would you like to give up – pick as many as you like?”
And eventually someone’s going to have to pay off those deficits being bought with those cuts – guess which end of town won’t, and then what excuses will be used to justify us being lumbered with the cost of their incompetence?
“… weak wages growth, which many voters CORRECTLY link to high immigration AND ABUSE OF THE 457 VISA SCHEME.”
There, fixed.
Sorry for the caps, not sure about html code for bold and italics and whether it works in the forums anyway. Would be good to have those options in comments.
Hear hear, I was unsmployed for 15 months because I couldn’t compete with the 457’s and no amount of elegant economic THEORY is going to convince me otherwise
And even now 400,000 jobs created at the same time taht we took in 380,000 migrants and is it a wonder that the unemployment rate didn’t go down
Companies in this country are refusing to provide anything other than cursory training and filling vacancies with immigrants who also help them to drive down wages and conditions
Well said, DB and SA! For the first (and probably the last) time, I agree with Tony Abbott. You would have to be gifted with only half a brain to think otherwise about the high rate of immigration. This, coupled with the flood of 457 visa workers, is crippling the unemployed Oz citizens, and NOT significantly moving the unemployment numbers.
Okay for business who can cut wages and conditions on the quiet…but devastating for any Oz citizen looking for a job…especially the young people. Everyone needs to join their relevant union and empower them to demand better wages and conditions. Shorten has already said the pendulum has swung too far in the employer’s favour…so a revamp of Fair Work Australia is desperately needed. NOT a bloody $65 billion tax cut for the big end of town.
Inequality continues, and those least able to cope are being screwed by this coalition government…as usual!!