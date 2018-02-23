Revised Alberici piece re-posted … Parkland’s student journos …. Murdochs’ big pay packets
Revised Alberici piece re-posted. The ABC has finally re-posted chief economics correspondent Emma Alberici’s analysis of corporate tax cuts. The piece was back online yesterday with an editor’s note that, according to The New Daily‘s Quentin Dempster, was negotiated between Alberici’s lawyers and the ABC. As well as the usual sentence explaining that the piece had been revised and that “passages that could be interpreted as opinion have been removed”, the note says: “Our editorial processes have also been reviewed. Emma Alberici is the ABC’s chief economics correspondent and is a respected and senior Australian journalist”.