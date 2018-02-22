Sections Menu

Feb 22, 2018

Searching for smart tax implementation? Look a little closer to home

The government of Singapore has revealed a new plan to boost GST and implement a carbon tax to offset predicted budget strain — foresight the Turnbull government could use.

Glenn Dyer — Crikey business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

The Turnbull government and its PR machine, the Australian Financial Review, are going out of their way to ignore slowing emerging evidence of a rethink among some of our major trading partners. Crikey pointed out earlier this week that the tax debate in Britain is slowly moving towards reform by raising taxes — either value added tax or income tax, including corporate tax. The debate has been ignored by Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison, the PM and the AFR.

