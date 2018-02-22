Searching for smart tax implementation? Look a little closer to home
The government of Singapore has revealed a new plan to boost GST and implement a carbon tax to offset predicted budget strain — foresight the Turnbull government could use.
Feb 22, 2018
The government of Singapore has revealed a new plan to boost GST and implement a carbon tax to offset predicted budget strain — foresight the Turnbull government could use.
The Turnbull government and its PR machine, the Australian Financial Review, are going out of their way to ignore slowing emerging evidence of a rethink among some of our major trading partners. Crikey pointed out earlier this week that the tax debate in Britain is slowly moving towards reform by raising taxes — either value added tax or income tax, including corporate tax. The debate has been ignored by Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison, the PM and the AFR.