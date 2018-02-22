Labor factional proxy wars flare up around the country
The bubbling turmoil in Victorian Labor is starting to boil over.
Feb 22, 2018
Labor’s at war over our future, our children’s future, their children’s children’s, right? Bill Shorten has laid down the law on the Adani coal mine during the early days of the Batman byelection to say that it had to be looked at it. Then he looked at it, and went up to Townsville to parrot the CFMEU mining division line that it’s “just another coalmine to be considered on a case-by-case basis”.
3 thoughts on “Labor factional proxy wars flare up around the country”
Trivial crap indeed! But the author has to give the bloody Greens a leg-up…there’s a by-election soon you know. And wonder of wonders…it just happens to be in Victoria where these dastardly ALP deeds are supposedly happening!!
Funny that!!!!!