Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Small comfort for Seven from the overnight ratings — even though it won, it is facing the continuing erosion of its most powerful brand, My Kitchen Rules and that is going to cost it money at a time when the network is facing rising cost cut pressures and seeking to maximise revenues.

Last night Nine got closer, while Ten had another weak night, beaten by the ABC. Ten’s I’m A Celebrity was also beaten by the ABC in the 7.30 to 8.30pm slot. While MKR — third nationally and second in the metros and second in the regions — is very much yesterday’s program. Married was 440,000 in front of MKR and Nine won the 25 to 54s and 16 to 39s demographics in the metro markets last night.

Married was the most watched program nationally (1.85 million, one of its best ever figures), in the metros (1.34 million) and in the regionals (517,000 viewers, tied with Seven News). MKR could only manage 1.41 million nationally, 946,000 in the metros and 472,000 in the regions. I’m A Celebrity averaged 732,000 national viewers between 7.30 and 8.30pm, but the combination of 7.30 (730,000) and Hard Quiz (797,000) had the ABC average 764,000 over the hour, just in front of Ten. In mornings Nine’s Today Extra scored a rare national win over Seven’s The Morning Show — 202,000 to 194,000. Seven’s Sunrise again won nationally and won the metros for the first time this week with the large margin –278,000 to 247,000 for Today.

In the regions, Married and Seven News tied with 517,000, MKR was next with 472,000, then Seven News/TT with 440,000, then Home and Away on 429,000 viewers.

Network channel share:

Seven (35.1%) Nine (31.1%) ABC (14.0%) Ten (13.3%) SBS (6.4%)

Network main channels:

Seven (25.0%) Nine (24.5%) ABC (10.0%) Ten (9.1%) SBS ONE (4.8%)

Top 5 digital channels:

7mate (5.0%) 7TWO (3.4%) GO (2.6%) 9Life (2.2%) ABC 2, ONE, Eleven (2.1%)

Top 10 national programs:

Married At First Sight (Nine) — 1.858 million Seven News — 1.450 million MKR (Seven) — 1.417 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.319 million Nine/NBN News 6.30 pm — 1.190 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.169 million Nine/NBN News — 1.164 million Winter Games Night 12 (Seven) — 1.155 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.071 million 7pm ABC News — 958,000

Top metro programs:

Married At First Sight (Nine) — 1.341 million

Losers: Ten, and MKR

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 934,000 Nine News — 897,000 Nine News (6.30pm) —886,000 Seven News/Today Tonight — 879,000 A Current Affair (Nine) —839,000 7pm ABC News —675,000 7.30 (ABC) — 509,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 488,000 Ten Eyewitness News — 401,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 307,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) —472,000 Today (Nine) – 376,000 News Breakfast (ABC, 174,000 + 75,000 on News 24) — 249,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 202,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 194,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 104,000

Top five pay TV programs:

T20 International Final (Fox Sports) — 178,000 Gogglebox Australia (Fox Footy) — 132,000 Real Housewives of Melbourne (Fox Sports 1) — 73,000 Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 52,000 Paul Murray Overtime (Sky News) — 50,000