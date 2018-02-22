Sections Menu

Crikey Worm

Feb 22, 2018

Crikey Worm: Barnaby says rent-free apartment not a ‘palace’

Good morning, early birds. Barnaby Joyce has given Farifax the first exclusive peek of his rent-free Armidale apartment (much to the chagrin of the News Corp tabloids). Plus, Adani has pushed back a self-imposed deadline to fund its controversial coal project. It's the news you need to know, with Max Chalmers.

Max Chalmers

Freelance journalist

Share

JOYCE TO THE WORLD: I’M LIVING IN A ‘BACHELOR’S PAD’

National’s leader Barnaby Joyce has gone on the record with Fairfax, hosting journalist James Massola in his rent-free Armidale apartment with the hope of ending the scrutiny over his personal life and dispelling the idea he is living in a “palace”. Joyce told Massola the apartment, provided by businessman Greg Maguire, was a “bachelor’s pad” and that he and former staffer Vikki Campion will be forced to move out because of the constant media presence.

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Crikey Worm: Barnaby says rent-free apartment not a ‘palace’

  1. Wallywonga

    So one of Australia’s more (t)ruthless politicians is trying a cuddly media interview as a last desperate attempt to save his career. Is he trying to save it for himself or for all the cronies he has made promises to; privacy is easily achieved by resigning and walking away.
    Hard to believe that some of his glued on mates such as Rinehart won’t look after his future financial security, so.. are there just a lot more stories here that have to be kept locked away?

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close