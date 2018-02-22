Crikey Worm: Barnaby says rent-free apartment not a ‘palace’
Good morning, early birds. Barnaby Joyce has given Farifax the first exclusive peek of his rent-free Armidale apartment (much to the chagrin of the News Corp tabloids). Plus, Adani has pushed back a self-imposed deadline to fund its controversial coal project. It's the news you need to know, with Max Chalmers.
So one of Australia’s more (t)ruthless politicians is trying a cuddly media interview as a last desperate attempt to save his career. Is he trying to save it for himself or for all the cronies he has made promises to; privacy is easily achieved by resigning and walking away.
Hard to believe that some of his glued on mates such as Rinehart won’t look after his future financial security, so.. are there just a lot more stories here that have to be kept locked away?