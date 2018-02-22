Rundle: ‘America’s Pastor’ and the crusade for Australia’s eternal soul
Billy Graham, whose "crusade" first reached Australia in the 1950s, had a profound effect on evangelism in Sydney and beyond.
Feb 22, 2018
The story became famous a while back, when Bob Katter founded his tinpot Katter’s Australia Party. Bob’s first political act, they said, was in 1964, when he and a bunch of Country Party young bloods had protested the arrival of the Beatles. Ha, crazy old/young Bob, they all said, denouncing the decadence of pop. But Bob et al had their reasons: the frenzy surrounding the Fab Four had drawn crowds exceeding those of the previous drawcard, the reverend Billy Graham, “America’s Pastor”.
Believing that his hate for queers
Proclaimed his love for God
He now (of all queer things, my dears)
Lies under his first sod
Paul Dehn
Hillsong have moved into a nice venue in Newcastle’s CBD. However, they have to cart in their followers from the regional and traditionally more poverty stricken margins of Toronto and Cessnock.
They can afford to ‘cart in’ all of their suckers. And still they pay no tax.
yep but they still have a Castle Hill centre
Good riddance to the old goat, just a pity he lasted so long to be able to spread his crap far and wide.
HEAR HEAR! 🙂
Billy and his Australian fellow travellers…a pack of drongos the lot of them!
Time to level some taxation on these and other fantasy story-tellers!!
Zed’s dead baby, Zed’s dead.
Has not old Billy been ga-ga for a decade or more?
“… and lo the flowers and fruits are everywhere.” and a more bitter and noxious strain it is unnecessary to imagine.
Evil hypocrisy incarnate and his foul phantasies linger with Veep Pence so besotted with B/S that he fears to be alone with the more important part of the species lest she overwhelms his frail moral bulwarks.