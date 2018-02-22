Sections Menu

Religion

Feb 22, 2018

Rundle: ‘America’s Pastor’ and the crusade for Australia’s eternal soul

Billy Graham, whose "crusade" first reached Australia in the 1950s, had a profound effect on evangelism in Sydney and beyond.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

The story became famous a while back, when Bob Katter founded his tinpot Katter’s Australia Party. Bob’s first political act, they said, was in 1964, when he and a bunch of Country Party young bloods had protested the arrival of the Beatles. Ha, crazy old/young Bob, they all said, denouncing the decadence of pop. But Bob et al had their reasons: the frenzy surrounding the Fab Four had drawn crowds exceeding those of the previous drawcard, the reverend Billy Graham, “America’s Pastor”.

    9 comments

    Leave a comment

    9 thoughts on “Rundle: ‘America’s Pastor’ and the crusade for Australia’s eternal soul

    1. Temac

      Believing that his hate for queers
      Proclaimed his love for God
      He now (of all queer things, my dears)
      Lies under his first sod
      Paul Dehn

    2. Itsarort

      Hillsong have moved into a nice venue in Newcastle’s CBD. However, they have to cart in their followers from the regional and traditionally more poverty stricken margins of Toronto and Cessnock.

      1. Peter Wileman

        They can afford to ‘cart in’ all of their suckers. And still they pay no tax.

      2. Guy Rundle

        yep but they still have a Castle Hill centre

    3. leon knight

      Good riddance to the old goat, just a pity he lasted so long to be able to spread his crap far and wide.

      1. Bethany Challen

        HEAR HEAR! 🙂

    4. CML

      Billy and his Australian fellow travellers…a pack of drongos the lot of them!
      Time to level some taxation on these and other fantasy story-tellers!!

    5. Reckons

      Zed’s dead baby, Zed’s dead.

    6. AR

      Has not old Billy been ga-ga for a decade or more?
      … and lo the flowers and fruits are everywhere.” and a more bitter and noxious strain it is unnecessary to imagine.
      Evil hypocrisy incarnate and his foul phantasies linger with Veep Pence so besotted with B/S that he fears to be alone with the more important part of the species lest she overwhelms his frail moral bulwarks.

