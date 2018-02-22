Barnaby, the Nationals’ Id, keeps his story going
Barnaby Joyce is now the one keeping the Barnaby Joyce story going, destroying any effort to move on from it.
If it wasn’t obvious before to his colleagues, it surely is now: Barnaby Joyce’s judgment is shot. He is no longer making bad calls, he’s making literally the worst call he could possibly make in every circumstance, as if by careful calculation.
31 thoughts on “Barnaby, the Nationals’ Id, keeps his story going”
the complete lack of judgment is exemplified by his ‘thought’ to punish News for its original outing of the story by going to Fairfax with the latest puffery. As if News isn’t now going to pile the solids from ever greater heights, right on top of his hat – he will surely need a bigger one real soon
Thought the same thing – if this doesn’t rev up the Murdoch Rupertors and their editors, nothing will.
The Fairfax editors must have been delighted but slightly bewildered when he offered them this story, along the lines of a soft focus profile in New Idea. The pics of Barnaby toying with a tea towel (while there’s a dishwasher in shot behind him) were ludicrous.
I fear for Vikki Campion’s career. Isn’t she in PR? Surely she had some professional feeling as to whether the interview with Fairfax was a good or bad idea.
You have to ask yourself whether you think Barnaby Joyce is the kind of man who would respect or overrule a woman’s expert professional opinion.
Wow! Well said Bernard. Thank you.
This is a bit unfair, Bernard. Not on the Nationals, who really do want to look after white farmers, even at the expense of the national interest, epitomised best by their treatment of land clearing and the Murray Darling system.
I think Barnaby’s last interview with Fairfax was intended to end news on his personal life, with an appeal to the media to let his new child be born out of the limelight so that he/she is not dragging a media legacy behind in the course of growing up.
All of us, who would like not to have the media snooping with which the US is awash can sympathise with the child, though not for Barnaby, whose willingness to have women die for the sake of opposition to promiscuity is enough to condemn him.
I actually don’t see the significance of the alphabet peoples’ comment?
He goes we win !
He stays we win !
$64,000 question: Why did the terrorgraph give progressives the best gift of the last 5 dreadful years ?
What did Joyce do to Murdoch ?
Or is News Corp so strapped that they needed a big story no matter what and this
clown fit the bill ? And this vile putrid mess of a government is doomed anyway ?
Please tell Bernard we are pleasantly intrigued
The moment it happened I thought it was an early in the year ‘take out the trash’ run. Bennelong and NEw England done (that’s what makes the lack of reporting on this the biggest story) and there is potentially a bid for Longman ahead in Qld. This was always going to hurt Turnbull. But It would have been worse later. I would not be surprised if they hadn’t wargamed the whole thing except shameless beetroot wouldn’t play ball. I might have been reading too many novels, or potboilers and have gotten carried away. On this one,but with beltway journalism you start to make it up yourself.
Bloody good work today Bernard. Pretty well nailed it to the floor.
This is pretty good, too.
Very good indeed, what a sorry, sordid tale it is though.
they’re about helping themselves and people like themselves – and bugger the national interest. Agrarian Socialism at its finest.
This is where the Liberal Party and the National Party are joined at the hip, the category error that assumes that what is good for me and my mates must be good for the national interest, and let’s not look under that rock in case we find it isn’t so.