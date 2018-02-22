Australian companies are winning the war on your pay
East coast workers' real wages have gone backwards or stood still under Malcolm Turnbull. Only the generous Victorian government is propping up wages growth.
Feb 22, 2018
Some commentators yesterday declared that Australia had “turned the corner” on wages growth following the 0.6% rise in the wage price index (WPI) for the December 2017 quarter. Yep, turned a corner, all right — in the middle of a maze.
4 thoughts on “Australian companies are winning the war on your pay”
“….wages growth following the 0.6% rise in the wage price index (WPI) for the December 2017 quarter.”
I wonder if the calculations include the wages of Alan Joyce, Ian Narev, et al. Surely that would account for the rise
‘ “…our forecasts were pretty well on the money,” he told the AFR. Cheeky. Too bad neither Cormann nor the AFR pointed out that in December, Cormann lowered the WPI forecast by 0.25%. ‘
What’s the bet Emma Alberici may be too intimidated to mention it. It’s probably one of those inconvenient facts the ABC considers does not conform to editorial standards.
Cormann has always reminded me of a GM Opal, made in Antwerp Belgium, Friday afternoon, just after a long lunch.
During the many summit talks during the Cold War, some wit asked how we knew that it wasn’t just the interpreters who disliked each other.
In articles like this, by authors of well known proclivities and obsessions, it behooves us to wonder why they pretend to believe the stats shovelled out for consumption by hoi polloi.