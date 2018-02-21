Why teens’ protests over US gun laws demand serious attention
US students have been making headlines recently for their vocal opposition to the nation's gun laws. And they aren't backing down.
Feb 21, 2018
“We are losing our lives while the adults are playing around. You are either with us or against us.”
6 thoughts on “Why teens’ protests over US gun laws demand serious attention”
This issue calls for mass protest. On the streets, loudly, defying calls to stop and demanding immediate and demonstrable change, not just the proposed tinkering around the edges that are on the lips of political figures.
But, does this generation have what it takes? Tweeting, liking and posting won’t cut it. Feet stamping and name calling from afar won’t cut it.
They need to mobilise, march and prove themselves resolute over time and efforts to silence them. Anything less will fail as all previous attempts have failed.
Your right Richard. But American youth are virtually the last bastion. Whether they get it right, or stuff up we cannot, must not sell them short. Their country is crumbling around them and without doubt they are in the firing line. The next two generations of American youth are tasked with adapting their countries acceptance of change from the pre-eminent position of world leadership, or at least sharing (balancing).
I wonder whether we are perhaps seeing the start of a new cycle of youth protest and political engagement – the late 60s repeating, but perhaps with shorter hair and less dope? Kids are disengaging with Facebook and Twitter. Conversely, they are re-engaging with community through volunteering and activism (Get-Up!, as an example), at the same time as the older generations who would otherwise be the political leaders – late Boomers and Gen X) are disengaging in frustration. There is a real opportunity for youth to step into the vacuum and to be heard (setting aside the scientific impossibility of that statement). Hopefully, not only will they take it up, but they will be supported in doing so by their elders and the meeja.
The American way of sprouting meaningless and frivolous drivel of “my thoughts and prayers” at these sorts of events has never worked (God never responds) and it seems at last, that this time, the ratbags that sprout “thoughts and prayers” drivel are being called out.
But isn’t it all too late? there are almost as many guns in the US as there are people, and no doubt this latest atrocity has led to a mass buying spree of even more, and the argument that good man with a gun can stop a bad man with a gun will keep them buying more. The genie is out of the bottle. How do you get it back in?
Yes, Peter, the genie is out and you cannot put it back. But, you can draw a line under it so that it I should not joined by any future genies. You can starve it of oxygen such as parts, ammunition, repairs. You can offer amnesty’s with payment for weapons surrendered (the US remains the richest country on the planet!), you can further incentivise law enforcement to locate and seize weapons held unlawfully (make the ATF bigger, stronger, smarter) and you can increase enforcement of the current laws.
You can work to change the culture from what it is to what you want it to be – think seatbelts, drinking and driving, litter.
You don’t simply have to roll over and accept that it is a Herculean task, you can actually lead change. But that all presupposes that the US has fearless leaders. I’m not sure it does.