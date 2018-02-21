Sing along if you know the words: Abbott’s greatest hits at the Sydney Institute
The former front-man played his greatest hits at the Sydney Institute this week, and the routine was tired, stiff, and increasingly irrelevant, writes Margot Saville.
Feb 21, 2018
I’ve been to a lot of heritage music concerts. The audience expects that the star, a stiff-legged hologram of his youthful self, will sing all his biggest hits. Although looking and sounding a little shop-worn, he’ll still rise to the occasion. And the listeners relive an experience that had at one time struck a chord with them and still resonates.
What a lovely, concise article.
“And into which of those classes would you put Anthony John Abbott, who’s been pulling down a public service salary for the past 24 years? I would call someone who earns $200,000 a year, and hasn’t had an original thought since Ted Nugent sang “Paralyzed”, a welfare bludger who needs to get a proper job.”
Problem is that, a) he’s made for life on the politicians gravy train superannuation, and b) who would employ the jerk?
Thank you Peter!
When David Bowie died, The Economist noted that, unlike many of his contemporaries, “he never became his own tribute band.” What’s odd about Abbott (well, what’s particularly odd in this particular setting) is that he’s now a tribute to an Abbott that really never was. Many of the things he’s shrieking for now are things he never did himself when he was at the helm of the good ship Entitlement. He can’t even claim, a la Lady Catherine de Bourgh, that, had he ever been PM, he would have been a great proficient. He was, and he wasn’t.
Great comment.
You’re so right ..
Margot – unfortunately there is still a muddy, mucky & extremely shallow pool of Abbottrocity devotees who think the soleil shines from the rectum of this Bourbon who has forgotten nothing and learned less.
If anyone wants to be scared, really rilly scared, listen the Blot & the Poison Dwarf on HateRadio, 8-9pm Mon to Thur – they are unhinged enough but their callers are totally off-planet.
I’ll leave you to monitor the Blot! Not sure I can face that…
“So what has our least effective Prime Minister been doing all this time,…?”
I love the article Margot and agree that Abbott is a “welfare bludger”. But I think Trumble is proving to be a serious contender in the “least effective PM” stakes. Being quite old and a Canberran I remember Billy McMahon well. Abbott and Trumble are eclipsing him every day in any “worst PM I can remember” contest.
With Malcolm, the expectations were higher, weren’t they? So the disappointment is so much greater..
Whilst the idea that only 30% of migrants speak English sounds like utter rubbish, surely it stands to reason that if there are less migrants there will be less competition for jobs and housing? Hardly not evidence based.
Am I missing something?
“None of these statements are evidence-based, “. Yeah, it hurts to argue in TA’s favour, but it is hardly something that requires academic research to suggest that less immigration will lead to less competition for local jobs and less intense housing market pressures.
Now I understand that there isn’t an academic paper written supporting these things, as they stand in the class of axiomatic, it would seem they do not require evidence, but are evidence in themselves, therefore require refutation, not confirmation, Ockham’s razor and all that.
And there is substantial evidence that 457’s have been used to bring in people where there were surely sufficient locals to employ, and there is more than sufficient evidence of immigrant and non-nationals bidding up house pricing.
But apart from that, yes, Tony probably hasn’t made that connection and is just blathering, and Paul Weller is a freaking musical god.
‘… hasn’t had an original thought since Ted Nugent sang “Paralyzed”,…’
Fair suck of the sav, Margot. Give Abbott full credit where it’s due: I guarantee nobody ever had the original idea of offering Prince Philip a knighthood.
I think you are 100% right about that…
He wasn’t always like this. But that was decades ago. Now he’s just a broken record.Nicely written.
Cutting immigration is hardly one of Abbott’s “greatest hits” – he presided over extremely high levels of immigration as PM. Perhaps focus groups have suggested this issue as a winner.
“Splendour on the Grass”? Tony Zapper the Mother of Reinvention?
Which is weirdest :-
a) Toady “Road-kill” Abbott giving advice; or
b) Having him corrected by both the Treasurer who told us that “Labor’s negative gearing policy would wreck the economy and decimate home values”, and the “Minister for Bop the Stoats”, who tried to get ASIO to nobble the processing of refugees so they’d miss the cut-off?