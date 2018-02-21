It’s not that Barnaby is a hypocrite. It’s that conservatism itself is in crisis.
In their disregard of a child on the way from the Barnaby affair, the right is stepping into the territory of post-Woodstock 1970s era cultural nihilism, which even progressives pulled back from eventually.
12 thoughts on “It’s not that Barnaby is a hypocrite. It’s that conservatism itself is in crisis.”
Having your snout in every available trough and self-interpreting every guideline in your own favour isn’t a good look when you’re part of a victim-blaming government that issues debt notices against the poor and requires them to prove, somehow, that the debt isn’t owed while at the same time starting to pay it off.
Well, if so, watch for the public sentiment to shift pretty fast: dump Joyce and the biggest losers will of course be both his ex-wife and kids AND his new partner and unborn child. His capacity to financially support them all will be pretty much halved overnight…not such a great look, really, for a Spiv PM on a huge independent (Spiv Economics) income who’s thrown his Coalition co-leader under a bus within a few months of the Coalition-fillipping Tamworth by-election (over an issue he very bloody well knew all about then). Sure, people will dance on Barnaby’s carcass for a bit, but that’ll get old quickly. Natalie Joyce has been on the Tele FP already, fairly grimly asking not be cut financially adrift exactly when she needs it least. Then again, maybe her new BFF the well-to-do, respectably-still-married, Posh City twinsetter Mrs Lucy can organise some nice charitable food packages for her and the girls, if BJ does lose the ministerial loot. One thing about your filthy rich urban progressive, they’ll always be there with a discreet little handout for the poor, fallen, rural woman…
Political anger always eventually defaults to money issues – inequality, (un)fairness, rip-offs, spivvery, greed. It’s been three or four decades since voters got a clear view of the ugly fiscal reality behind Spiv Economics, but the fast-dwindling remaining economic pennies are dropping very fast now. That’s why the Paul Kelly/AFR Alberici-bashing crews are having such very public nervous breakdowns now…
Impeccable analysis from the writer, as usual.
It’s hard to make a case for not reducing Joyce’s income from the taxpayer to a mere $200,000 or so because it would inconvenience his families. He’s had – what is it, 24 years? on the public purse to get a bit of a nest egg together. His income as a backbencher would be several times what the average Australian supports his/her family on. Perhaps they could get to know the local Salvos store like we did when our children were growing up.
I get what you are saying, but Joyce has a huge talent for hooking up to wealth. He’ll be ok – Gina and her fellow travelers will foot the bill when the tax payers no longer are.
Or maybe it’s wealth hooking up to Joyce. How attractive will he be, to wealth or women, when he’s a powerless backbencher or worse?
Gina Rinehart is impressed by Cousin Jethro’s skills, dubbing him ‘a champion of farming’ as she handed over a $40K congratulatory cheque last November.
Perhaps it’s time for him to cut his political losses (and ours) & put himself forward to run Gina’s newly acquired S Kidman enterprise. What with all his water management & agricultural know-how ‘n all.
Joyce is corrupt he recently bought back a water licence worth less than $38 million for $76 million from one of his many irrigator friends, if all he gets is being tossed out of the parliament then he can count himself lucky, I couldn’t care less about anyone who has lived well off him for all the years that he has been ripping off the majority of tax payers
The ongoing ‘Joycegate’ grief for Turnbull must, in retrospect, make Utegate look like comparatively happy times.
The good thing about the polemics of our Polonius of the Press gallery is that they are always post hoc ergo propter hoc and thus appeal only to the terminally deluded.
Pity there isn’t a heavy curtain he could hide behind when needed.
Is grundle mixing his cliches “if you have cast your seed upon the waters.” deliberately, sort meta double innuendo tautological oxymoron?
Onan cast his seed upon the ground – Gen 38:9 but the point of Eccl 11:1 “cast bread upon the waters” means to do something now so that it will bring benefit later.
Neither of which applies to Barnyard. If only.
Guy, Bet you a barney beef burger he does survive this even if only ’till the election.
The Nats have no one else and in the words of some Alabama republican “don’t you scold us” is the mantra to ensure his survival.
I do like the cut of Littleproud; that’s a name to conjour with, but I reckon even the hollow vessel that is the National Party might have trouble putting him up as a credible proposition. His CV is amazeballs.
” hair-twirling hottie in the roller-disco outfit” just perfect.
Yes, conservatism’s in crisis, but so’s progressivism. There’s a great shifting of tectonic political plates… we live in interesting times.