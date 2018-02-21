Sections Menu

Feb 21, 2018

Health pay the only bright spot as private sector wages flatline

RBA governor Philip Lowe still insists growth will appear but it will take a long time.

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane

Crikey business and media commentator / Politics editor

Well done, Australia. If you work in the private sector, your wages last year grew at 1.9%, according to today’s wage price index figures for the December quarter. So you had real wage growth of exactly … 0%, based on the CPI reading of 1.9% for 2017. Though if you live in Sydney or Brisbane, bad luck — you had a real wage cut in the December quarter, because CPI is higher there and wages growth was significantly lower — just 0.3% in the quarter for NSW private sector workers (2% across the year). Queensland was even worse, at 0.2% in the quarter (1.9%).

