Email*
Password*
Remember Me
Feb 21, 2018
You must be logged in to post a comment.Not already subscribed? Get your free trial, access everything immediately
To judge from the video, for such a small bloke NickX has a worringly rotund belly, and relatively recently acquired.
Given his well reported health problems in the past this is not healthy.
Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.
Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox
One thought on “Good value is running out the door!”
To judge from the video, for such a small bloke NickX has a worringly rotund belly, and relatively recently acquired.
Given his well reported health problems in the past this is not healthy.