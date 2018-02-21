Sections Menu

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Feb 21, 2018

Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

In carbon copy of the last two weeks, the Winter Games guided Seven to a win, past the strong performance of Nine's Married at First Sight.

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

Share

Same story as the past 11 nights, with the Winter Games coverage lifting Seven to an overall win. Married At First Sight on Nine with 1.71 million national viewers, and 1.23 million in the metros, was easily the most watched show last night, ahead of My Kitchen Rules with 1.52 million nationally and less than a million in the metros — 988,000 — which is not a good look. The Winter Games averaged 1.12 million from 9pm and this again provided Seven with the win. A further 323,000 people watched on 7mate up to 9pm, so the gross audience last night was a solid 1.446 million.

Related

What's trending

You may also like

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close