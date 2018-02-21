Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings
In carbon copy of the last two weeks, the Winter Games guided Seven to a win, past the strong performance of Nine's Married at First Sight.
Feb 21, 2018
Same story as the past 11 nights, with the Winter Games coverage lifting Seven to an overall win. Married At First Sight on Nine with 1.71 million national viewers, and 1.23 million in the metros, was easily the most watched show last night, ahead of My Kitchen Rules with 1.52 million nationally and less than a million in the metros — 988,000 — which is not a good look. The Winter Games averaged 1.12 million from 9pm and this again provided Seven with the win. A further 323,000 people watched on 7mate up to 9pm, so the gross audience last night was a solid 1.446 million.