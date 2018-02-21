Fairfax gets friendly with News Corp as it looks to cut losses in New Zealand
Fairfax's interim results are in and it's bad news for New Zealand, where the company is slashing 35% of its news paper holdings to offset tumbling profits.
As Fairfax Media announced it’s slashing 35% of its New Zealand newspapers in today’s interim financial report, the company made it clear it is open to a deal with its rival legacy media company, News Corp. CEO Greg Hywood revealed the bad news for the Kiwis while declaring that any deal “will be in the best interests of our shareholders”. That however is what previous Fairfax managers asserted whenever they did a dud deal, such as the loss-making takeover of Rural Press. But the bottom line from today’s report is that the board is open to overtures, with perhaps Fairfax being the mover rather than the receiver, as it was last year with the nibbles from bottom-feeding US private equity sharks.
The NZ High Court is not “New Zealand’s highest court”, Glenn – there’s the Court of Appeal above it and then the Supreme Court above that.
Who should care about Fairfax when their AFR sets about throwing Alberichi under the bus.