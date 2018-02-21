Limelight revived by investors … 2day FM staffer sacked … A journo’s 17 hours in Chinese police custody …
Arts magazine Limelight has been given a reprieve after a group of investors came forward to try to save it.
Feb 21, 2018
Arts magazine Limelight has been given a reprieve after a group of investors came forward to try to save it.
Limelight revived by investors. Arts magazine Limelight has been given a reprieve after a group of investors came forward to try to save it. The publisher announced last week that the magazine’s March issue would not be published — a decision that has been reversed, with the pages going to the printer on Monday.