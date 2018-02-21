Sections Menu

Media Files

Feb 21, 2018

Limelight revived by investors … 2day FM staffer sacked … A journo’s 17 hours in Chinese police custody …

Arts magazine Limelight has been given a reprieve after a group of investors came forward to try to save it.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Limelight revived by investors. Arts magazine Limelight has been given a reprieve after a group of investors came forward to try to save it. The publisher announced last week that the magazine’s March issue would not be published — a decision that has been reversed, with the pages going to the printer on Monday.

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close