Tips and rumours
Bernardi for Batman ... Shooters takes aim at New England ... Finance accidentally lauds Labor's fiscal competence
Feb 20, 2018
Bernardi for Batman. New recruit Lyle Shelton has sent out his first correspondence on behalf on the Australian Conservatives and it showcases every bit of the ability to read the zeitgeist and judge the public mood that we came to know and love during the marriage equality campaign: