Feb 20, 2018

The Tele on trial … News Corp’s new ad campaign … ABC’s tips from the super rich …

The Daily Telegraph has gone all-out in its coverage today of its defamation case with actor Geoffrey Rush.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

The Tele on trial. The Daily Telegraph has gone all-out in the coverage today of its defamation case with actor Geoffrey Rush, which was in court yesterday in Sydney. Dedicating its front page and two pages inside, the paper has arguably dedicated more space to the court story than the original scoop got. Its front page included the tag, “THE TELE ON TRIAL”.

One thought on “The Tele on trial … News Corp’s new ad campaign … ABC’s tips from the super rich …

  1. Bill Hilliger

    The NewsCrap organisation tabloids, including the Australian, might increase sales if they published more smut. I ask the Tele please publish any smut that you have on Rupert.

