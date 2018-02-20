Email*
Feb 20, 2018
One of these is promo material for a hilarious satire about struggling business, the other is a Comedy Central show by Nathan Fielder.
We got much the same paper-wrapped stool in Brisbane – their “commitment” borne out in the way they covered how Morrison tried to get ASIO to nobble the processing of refugees, and the coverage re the Treasury report into the way Labor’s negative gearing would actually impact the economy and home prices (as opposed to the BS spread by the Limited News Party et al).
Covered like a cat does a dump.
One thought on “Spot the difference”
