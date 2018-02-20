Seven West ‘temporarily suspends’ dividend to reduce debt
Seven West Media has abandoned its dividend for the time being as it struggles to survive the crunching in legacy media. The company, 41% controlled by Kerry Stokes through his Seven Group Holdings, said in today’s December half-financial report that the dividend (two cents interim and final in 2016-17) had been “temporarily suspended”. The board obviously rejected other approaches such as a rights issue to help recapitalise the company (the share price is too low), allied with an asset impairment to reduce the ridiculously high balance sheet value of intangibles from just over $1 billion to something more believable.