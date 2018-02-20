I know you guys remember the detention of journalist Peter Greste, held with Al Jazeera colleagues Baher Mohamed and Mohamed Fahm in Cairo from December 2013. I remember, but perhaps not as well as you. I didn’t know the guy’s name before he was arrested charges of spreading “false news”. This was my fault, and not that of the Australian who had offered the Anglophone world an understanding of a coup that powers in the West would not call a coup. I was dumped that year, so any affairs more foreign than the one the ex was enjoying in Balwyn North were of limited concern.
9 thoughts on “Razer: journalism is not a crime! Except, you know, when WikiLeaks does it.”
As I see it, JA’s only true crime was to agree to appear with Sean Hannity on FauxNews.
What was that about ???
Thank you, Helen, for highlighting the complete hypocrisy of the free democratic countries of Australia, Brittain and America. This pretence is accentuated by charging Russia for using Facebook and Twitter to get rid of Hillary. Jullian Assange did that 1000% better by showing the world her emails.
The initial reaction to Assange’s woes was for then PM Gillard & Attorney-General Robert McClelland to decry him as a criminal. The word ‘treason’ was also bandied about.
If there had been a less US-obsessed Australian prime minister (where would we find such a specimen?) general sympathy may have swung behind Assange. If it had suited the Gillard government politically, there may have been a different outcome for Assange & he could even be boasting a tan these days.
His abandonment is appalling, we should be ashamed.
Just as it did with David Hicks & Mamdouh Habib once possibly weren’t the world’s ultimate terrorists whereupon The Lying Rodent began to feel the heat of public unrest.
And, where’s Gillard now, Zed?
Strutting the world stage on the payroll of “The Clinton Global Initiative”, which is supposedly about education. But, if one takes a closer look at the ‘work’ of the various Clinton Global Initiatives, which are all from the sprog of the Clinton Foundation, one sees a very different picture than the one continually vomited at the body politic by the likes of Gillard.
You might like to try examining the work of Dr Dady Chery – she’s Haitian, and a very angry Haitian, at that.
H rightly nailed various local medja types for their craven cowardice. But, she missed Sally Neighbour, who as EP of 4 Corners when Mrs Jones interviewed Killary last year, thought it appropriate to display her solidarity with a fellow Oz journalist by retweeting the considered opinion of another high-brow practitioner – “Assange is Putin’s bitch”.
Neighbour and her cohort thought it hilarious.
I lodged an official complaint with the ABC. Not even the courtesy of a reply.
I wrote to Barry and Media Watch. Not even the courtesy of a reply.
The only time the likes of the ABC, Fairfax – who are also short on courtesy – etc mention Assange is when the likes of Lady Muckf*** have done their best to deny the existence of anything akin to a Rule of Law.
The worst part of Lady Muckf***’s show last week was her trashing of the medical evidence put forward that Assange has various health problems that require a level of attention not possible in an embassy. The 3 doctors who examined Assange are all deeply qualified and experienced in dealing with those who have been tortured, rendered, unreasonably incarcerated etc.
Yet Lady Muckf*** thought it appropriate to ridicule those considered diagnoses. What’s worse and ever so emblematic, is she did so without even suggesting, or mandating, a diagnosis by a court appointed medical practitioner.
The “Lady” and the likes of Neighbour disgust me to my core.
They are frauds.
Why did Julian Assange help Trump by publishing Hillary Clinton’s emails? He must have thought that Trump would be able to help him. Well, it must be time to call back his favour.
Luckyduck
I heard that by publishing the book free on the internet, it deprived the author of sales and success. Yes, it was a favour and Trump should be thankful.
Many of the lefty accounts i follow on the twits get stuck into Assange at every opportunity. They seem to think he’s a dickhead, and apparantly that is reason enough for his indefinite detention.
As I noted to another commenting on a submission of H’s last week, when he mentioned “lefties”;
“Lefties?!”
“Where?”
With all due respect, and whatever you think of Assange or Wikileaks, the comparison with Greste is preposterous. Assange is not a journalist; he was not charged with anything related to journalism but with skipping bail; and he is not in detention, but sought asylum in the Ecuadorean embassy, where he remains of his own free will in order to avoid facing those charges.