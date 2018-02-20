Sections Menu

Feb 20, 2018

Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

The Winter games are weakening, but still strong enough to give Seven the win.

Seven’s night, but Married At First Sight is growing and helping Nine close the gap on a weakening Winter Games. Married at 1.82 million national viewers, MKR on 1.65 million (down around 17% from a year ago). A win to Nine then. But the Winter Games coverage kicked in after MKR and with 1.10 million on Seven’s main channel from 9pm, pulled Seven into the lead. A further 296,000 watched from 5.30 to 9pm on 7mate, so the total audience for the games last night was 1.39 million, which is still solid. A Current Affair with 1.42 million nationally and 989,000 in the metros had its highest rating program of the year.

