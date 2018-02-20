On resisting the ‘bonk ban’, ‘business bashing’ and other phrases made to distract us
We all know language is loaded with politics and vested interests, so why do we still happily buy into these lazy phrases?
Feb 20, 2018
I’m looking forward to hearing more about “business bashing” from CEOs who earn around 10-40 times the average wage (or their entitled mates in parliament or lobby groups), and the “bonk ban” taken up by journalists and commentators.
A classic example has been the media parrotting the line that Barnaby Joyce is a fantastic “retail politician”. Well, it might be time to take him back to the wholesaler.
The correct response to the allegation that Barnaby Joyce is a “retail politician” is to point out that he is well past his use-by date.
Retail politician, toxic taxes, queue jumpers, budget emergency – these and more all belong to Abbott, the Shakespeare of modern Australian political language.
Preying on the voter’s intrinsic weaknesses (like being too thick or too lazy to study complex detail, so grabbing the simplistic and invariably wrong easy answer instead) is grubby politics indeed. The current government is a cabal of master grubs.
Great article, thank you.
The article linked regarding there being “no queue to jump” is quite interesting.
It essentially says that refugees are resettled by the UNHCR based on need. As this ‘triage’ process is not a standard ‘first in first out’ queue the article then redefines a queue to exclude this process. This seems to me to be wrong. It stands to reason that given Australia has finite resources to deal with refugees, a person coming externally to the UNHCR process may be displacing someone with a greater need.
Imagine a hospital with a standard triage system and a secondary access point allowing you to bypass triage and potentially displace a more seriously injured person.
Don’t get me wrong- politicians have used refugee arrivals as a cynical vote winning exercise for ages, but the concept of ‘queue jumping’ however inappropriate the wording of what happens seems to have some truth to it.
Indeed. There’s no orderly “queue”, but there is a pool, a vast reserve of needy people who would like to be resettled. Somehow or other, a selection must be made.
The use of jargon is so commonplace you use a number of standard jargon phrases without seemingly realising it.
Various agendas (everyone has an agenda) are promoted by slogans and boilerplate phrases (do you mean standard or fake or meaningless): parties jostling (this sounds like it’s a bit of fun not a desperate act to attain power)…
What’s more aggravating is not the mere fact of vested interests (everyone’s interests are vested)..
Krispykreme makes a good point. Some time ago I was going to start a list of journalistic ‘go-to’ phrases that are beyond cliche, still being used as mindlessly as ever.
Couldn’t summon the interest though, shit man, get a life.
The business bashing bullshit certainly got a visceral reaction from me, initially throwing up and then having to stop myself from putting my foot through the nearest door.
Business bashing – blimey! They have no shame.
I quite enjoy being called a social justice warrior (SJW).
These folks actually believe fighting for social justice is a slur. Ok then. Carry on lads.