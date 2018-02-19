Sections Menu

Feb 19, 2018

The bonkers plan to turn remote Indigenous Australia into a free-market capitalist economy

With one more ad hoc solution piled on another, it's desperate times for the Mundine-Pearson model of remote-area development.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

“Quick loans to high-risk people without capital or experience!” No, it’s not an ad in the back of Golf Magazine, it’s the gist of an op-ed in The Australian Financial Review. The author? Nyunggai Henderson Warren Mundine.

3 comments

3 thoughts on “The bonkers plan to turn remote Indigenous Australia into a free-market capitalist economy

  1. brian crooks

    malcolm`s man mundine has sold his soul to the coalition, nothing he says or does will be in the best interests of australia`s indigenous people he just parrots the coalition line and does as he`s told

  2. Woopwoop

    Fair enough Guy, but what’s you suggestion for the long term viability of remote area communities?

  3. AR

    If the whites in the Top End (and other far flung rural areas) were not congenitally attached to the government teat as a lifestyle choice (copyright Abbottrocious) there might be some slight chance for this dumb proposal.
    They ain’t and there isn’t.

