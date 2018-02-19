Sections Menu

Feb 19, 2018

States, Joyce in the frame for Murray-Darling collapse

The Murray-Darling Basin Plan is falling apart as states back out, but were they doing much to begin with?

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

To hear the NSW government claiming it will walk away from the Murray-Darling Basin Plan after last week’s disallowance of a regulation to reduce environmental allocations is to witness institutional chutzpah of the highest order.

2 thoughts on “States, Joyce in the frame for Murray-Darling collapse

  1. leon knight

    The federal administration of the plan needs to be one of the priorities of a federal ICAC (if Labor can get one up), abuse of environmental protection processes does not get much more serious than this, and prison sentences for some administrators and irrigators are essential.

  2. AR

    This entire farrago is a good example of the pointlessness of writing ‘technical’ laws which few but the terminally deluded ever imagined would be enforced.
    We had it from Barnyard’s own slobbering lips, “bugger the greenies!” but it is the food bowl of Australia that is being threatened.

