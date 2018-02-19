States, Joyce in the frame for Murray-Darling collapse
The Murray-Darling Basin Plan is falling apart as states back out, but were they doing much to begin with?
To hear the NSW government claiming it will walk away from the Murray-Darling Basin Plan after last week’s disallowance of a regulation to reduce environmental allocations is to witness institutional chutzpah of the highest order.
2 thoughts on “States, Joyce in the frame for Murray-Darling collapse”
The federal administration of the plan needs to be one of the priorities of a federal ICAC (if Labor can get one up), abuse of environmental protection processes does not get much more serious than this, and prison sentences for some administrators and irrigators are essential.
This entire farrago is a good example of the pointlessness of writing ‘technical’ laws which few but the terminally deluded ever imagined would be enforced.
We had it from Barnyard’s own slobbering lips, “bugger the greenies!” but it is the food bowl of Australia that is being threatened.