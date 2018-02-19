Sections Menu

Feb 19, 2018

Seven’s Winter Olympics spin … ABC votes for staff director … Domain’s first results …

The Seven Network has been patting itself on the back for last week's ratings performance, but there are more factors to consider.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Seven’s Winter Olympics ratings spin. The Seven Network has been patting itself on the back for last week’s ratings performance, with a press release and story in The Australian‘s media section today. It is true that the ratings have broken records — the Winter Games, plus MKR and solid performances in regional markets (as well as winning efforts nationally by the News) gave Seven an overwhelming win every night and last week, which flattened Nine and Ten.

One thought on “Seven’s Winter Olympics spin … ABC votes for staff director … Domain’s first results …

  1. Ian Brown

    “South Korea is two hours behind us …”. That’s odd, I thought they were one hour ahead?

