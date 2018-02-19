Abbott’s crusade to bring ‘democracy’ back to the Libs is misguided
The Warringah motion is most commonly spruiked as a way to ensure greater democracy within the Liberal Party by taking a one-member, one-vote approach to preselections. Here's the thing though ...
7 thoughts on “Abbott’s crusade to bring ‘democracy’ back to the Libs is misguided”
There is very little of what emanates from the Member for Warringah that I agree with, but this motion is surely one. Why shouldn’t grass roots members have their say as to who represents their party at election time? If the Liberal party is truly full of odious trogs like this article suggests, then why shouldn’t the electorate get to see, and decide whether to vote for that party on the basis of their true colours? Let the membership nominate their preferred flat-earth, climate denying, right wing knucklehead and let’s see what the community thinks. Instead we get Mr/Ms Reasonable as the respectable face of the LNP (Hello Prime Minister), who, after election, dismays us all with loopy policies (climate denial anyone?), not because it is what they believed, or indeed what the electorate believed they would get when they voted for them, but because of some back-room deal nobody but powerbrokers go a say on. The same goes for the ALP, where armies of young (and old), well intentioned and enthusiastic members have to hand out how-to-votes for some crusty old union hard-head who couldn’t give a fig for the public good. No wonder membership is falling across the board. Why join a party where you have no say, and apart from giving up your time for someone you don’t like, are treated like you have no actual function?
um. Your ALP candidate is rarely crusty, old or union hard head. More likely young (ish) lawyer type or maybe worse, apparatchik who’s never had a job per se
Heartily agree with your candidate profile.
As much as I ache for Tony Abbott to be wrong, I agree the power must shift from the Liberal Party heavies. Surely if grassroot members have more input & influence it would encourage membership numbers – isn’t this what Party boffins want?
You beat me to it.
I heartily agree. In the evolution of ideas there is nothing wrong with the Libs putting up stir crazy candidates for a few election cycles to see them consistently washed out. Nothing like successive defeats to teach the loonies that they may need to have a rethink. If the Liberal party (or any other party) wants to stage manage democracy by taking choice away from party members the party system will fall into disarray. Somebody must do the dog work, parliamentarians will not do it.
So, give power back to the party members and let the real battle of ideas begin. Just like the postal vote demonstrated, for all the world to see, that there is no silent majority out there in the electorate, the failure for ultra-conservatives to be accepted across the board might give the loonies pause for thought.
The trouble is, the general public don’t follow politics as closely as do Crikey subscribers. They will vote for whoever the party they usually vote for puts up.
We need to change our undemocratic voting system. Preferential voting forces citizens to give a vote to people/parties the find contemptible. In a true democracy your vote should be counted, not forced.
The poisons that lurked in the mud of the Black Lubyanka of SussexSt during the Frazer interregnum finally burst out and were able to enforce a total control on preselection, local party be buggered.
That gave us HawKeating, the Accord which began the steady – now permanent – collapse of workers wages and now the apotheosis, gumBoil Shlernt who actually pisses away working conditions for emoluments.
Any grouping/party/mob is less than the sum of its parts, else the members would take the Marxist (Groucho tendency) position and remain unfettered individuals.
If history teaches us nothing else, it is that the majority of people are never happier than when safely anonymous within a crowd.
If offers freedom from responsibility for one’s own actions.
Just like religion.